Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $86.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

