Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
NYSE:PM opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
