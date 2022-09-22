Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 332,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 24,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

