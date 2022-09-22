Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.36.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $493.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

