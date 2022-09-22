Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76.

