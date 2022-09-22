Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 649,795 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,647,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,303,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,103,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 469,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 119,836 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

