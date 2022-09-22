iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,492,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $22,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $12,390,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $18.06 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.