Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,261,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,740 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGP opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

