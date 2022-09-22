General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,343 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

