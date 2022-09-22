Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE KMF opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

