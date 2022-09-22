Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $182.47 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

