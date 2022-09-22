Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 609.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.61 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

