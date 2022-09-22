Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

