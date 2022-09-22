Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,134 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

