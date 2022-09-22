Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 16.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

BRO stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

