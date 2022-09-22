Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,651 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.