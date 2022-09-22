Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,542 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 254,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

