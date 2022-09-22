Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $80.97 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.