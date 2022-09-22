Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $173.46 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

