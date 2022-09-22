Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Down 3.0 %

ECL stock opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

