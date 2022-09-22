Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Trimmed by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

