Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,822,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Analog Devices by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 287,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

