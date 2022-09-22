Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 729.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

