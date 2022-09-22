Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14,440.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $465,952,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corteva by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,590 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

