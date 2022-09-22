Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,060,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,883,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.32 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

