Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $156,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $15,065,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

