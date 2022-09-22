Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $165.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

