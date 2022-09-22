Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,216 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

