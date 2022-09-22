Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

