Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

CMI opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.