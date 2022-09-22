Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 10,087 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 645.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Shopify were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

