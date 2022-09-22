Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

