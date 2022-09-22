Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

