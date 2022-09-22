Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

