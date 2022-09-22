Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

NYSE:VLO opened at $105.53 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

