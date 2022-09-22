ACG Wealth Has $322,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 209,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

