ACG Wealth Sells 2,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

