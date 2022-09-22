Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $224.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

