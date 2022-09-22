Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.4 %

CAT stock opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.