Professional Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.99 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

