Martin Capital Advisors LLP Invests $838,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $186.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

