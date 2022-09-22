Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 21,199 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

