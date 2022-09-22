Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $42.98 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.44 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

