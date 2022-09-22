Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.03. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

