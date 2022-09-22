Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,102 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $429.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

