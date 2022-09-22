The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.29. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

