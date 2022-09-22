PFG Advisors Acquires 412 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

