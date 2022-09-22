PFG Advisors Sells 3,875 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Toro were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Toro by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $296,291.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $266,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela C. Drake sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $296,291.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,046. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTC opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.