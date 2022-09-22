Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after buying an additional 276,931 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 216,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

