Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 522 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

